OLAF FUB SEZ: The haunting fear that someone, somewhere may be happy was called "puritanism" by H.L. Mencken. . . .

ON THIS DAY -- In 1678, the Godiva Procession, celebrating Lady Godiva's ride, was first held. Lady Godiva, who died in 1067, was the benefactor of several monasteries, especially that of Coventry, which her husband founded at her instigation. According to legend, he agreed to remit the heavy taxation on the people of Coventry if she would ride naked through the town on a white horse. The story of Peeping Tom, the only man who peeked through closed shutters, did not enter the legend until the mid-18th century . . . In 1819, poet Walt Whitman was born. . . .

ALUMNI ITEM -- The St. Francis High School Alumni Association in Athol Springs is organizing a "Night With The Buffalo Bisons" on June 14 and a golf tournament at South Shore Country Club on July 15. Information is available from the association's office at the school. . . .

BIG DOINGS are scheduled to happen today in the auditorium of Holland Middle School. Sixteen seventh- and eighth-grade students will stage a show using members of the faculty and many of the school's 550 enrollment to compete in identifying and performing songs and dances in a program based on the old "Name That Tune" television show. Maureen "Mo" Mullen, a physical education teacher, is in charge of the project, which will be filmed with video camera and recording equipment made possible by a $500 grant from WNED (Channel 17) for creative use of video technology.

The filming was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. and continue for at least two hours. . . .

SEMINAR ON AGING -- Dr. Rose Dobrof, noted gerontologist and author, will speak on "The Challenges of Aging in Today's Jewish Community" at 10 a.m. Sunday in Temple Beth Zion, 805 Delaware Ave. The program, sponsored by Menorah Campus and Temple Beth Zion, is free and open to the entire community. For additional information, call 885-3311. . . .

POND OWNERS can order fish through the Erie County Soil and water Conservation Service, 21 South Grove St., East Aurora. Bass and minnows must be ordered before July 9, trout may be ordered until Oct. 4.

"Bass and minnows are usually appropriate for ponds in Erie County," said Keith Tharnish, district manager, "but some ponds that maintain year-round temperatures below 72 degrees may be suitable for trout." Tharnish said his office has guidelines for those who aren't sure about what to stock.

Private fish pond owners must also obtain a license from the New York Department of Environmental Conservation prior to stocking. Applications for the five-year state permits can be obtained from the DEC office at 600 Delaware Ave. or through the Soil and Water Conservation District office. . . .

MEMORIES -- Alumni section in recent issue of Harvard Magazine notes: "A.M. '51 -- Marvin Levy coached the Buffalo Bills to the American Football League championship and a near win against the New York Giants in Super Bowl XXV in January."

Item sent along by another 1951 degree recipient who notes, "I don't remember him from those days, and I suspect he doesn't remember me, either." (The program lists Levy's middle name as David and notes he was a 1950 graduate of Coe College). . . .

