The former president of a Drexel Burnham Lambert Inc. junk-bond customer pleaded guilty to criminal fraud for pocketing $50,000 from investments made through Drexel.

Richard J. Grassgreen, who resigned last year as president of Enstar Group Inc. because of the scandal, pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony counts of securities fraud in connection with his personal dealings with Drexel. He faces up to five years in prison and more than $250,000 in fines on each count.