Laura Szarowicz and Stephen Strnad have been endorsed by the Hamburg Republican Committee to seek election to the Town Board.

Ms. Szarowicz is a Blasdell village trustee and would resign from that post if elected. Strnad is a businessman, active volunteer fireman and president of the United Taxpayers of Hamburg.

Republican Chairman Daniel Henry also announced that the committee has endorsed incumbent Town Clerk George Danyluk and Town Justice Walter L. Rooth for re-election. Rooth is a Democrat.

Town Board seats to be filled are those currently held by D. Mark Cavalcoli and Patrick H. Hoak, both Democrats.