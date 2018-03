Richard Cavallero, 52, a 29-year veteran of the Bradford Police Department, was sworn in as police chief Wednesday. He has served as assistant chief since Feb. 27, 1990.

Mayor Arvid Nelson named Cavallero to replace Carl L. Milks, who resigned after holding the post since January 1990. He had held the rank of patrolman for eight years before the promotion. Milks will remain in the department as a lieutenant.