Tiffany Joi Banker of Grote Street and George B. Piotrowski were married Sunday at 2 p.m. in Delaware Park. The Rev. John DeTaeye, acting minister at Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo, performed the ceremony for the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Banker of Burnt Hills and the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Piotrowski of Military Road. A reception was given in Garcia's Irish Pub before the couple left for Mexico. A senior in Buffalo State College, the bride is employed as a kitchen aide in United Church Home. The bridegroom, a graduate of Erie Community College, is a research chemical operator at Allied-Signal Inc.