SOUTH IS more than a point on the compass for the Peer Pressure Project. South is the source of its favorite rock 'n' roll.

"It's music with a message," Peer Pressure singer and harmonica player Ron Mendez says over a beer in a nightclub in Hamburg. "If you listen to the lyrics, they have a lot of meaning. It isn't just baby, baby, baby. It's more."

Southern rock, blues-based, heavy on guitars and soulful vocals, finds its finest expression in groups like the Allman Brothers Band and the late, great Lynyrd Skynyrd. Both are well-represented in Peer Pressure's song list.

But Peer Pressure Project has gone beyond merely copying the classics of Southern rock. It has written and recorded a song about it, a friendly tribute in the manner of Charlie Daniels' hit "The South's Gonna Do It Again."

It made "Southern Rock 'n' Roll" the title track of its first recording -- a five-song cassette tape -- and it has gotten attention on both sides of the Mason-Dixon Line.

Guest on it is a full-fledged Southern rocker, guitarist Dangerous Dan Toler, formerly with the Allmans. After personally delivering a copy of the completed cassette to Toler at his home in Bradenton, Fla., last winter, Mendez caught the ear of the music director at Tampa's WXTB-FM (98 Rock). The song has been featured on the station ever since.

That isn't the only radio station to put it on the air. It's played regularly on Buffalo's WGR-FM (97 Rock) as well as on stations in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Hawaii, thanks to one of the band's sponsors, Mike Yocina of Harvest Moon & Hydroponics in Cheektowaga's Airport Plaza, who passed the tape along to business associates in those states.

The next break, the five members of the Peer Pressure Project hope, could be nationwide. They've submitted another of their songs, "Jumpin' in the Fire," to local promoter Mark Amo's Dream Flight Productions for inclusion on a compilation tape that will go out to more than 150 record companies.

Until it started looking south, Peer Pressure was a band in need of direction. Guitarists Gary Buffamanti and Jack Civiletto, who grew up in Amherst and Tonawanda respectively, had jammed together in numerous garage bands since they were teen-agers. Together with Niagara Falls bassist Andy Romanek and a drummer now departed, they decided to move up from rehearsal to performance four years ago.

Their first step was to advertise for a singer. Among those answering it was Mendez.

"I listened to it," Mendez relates, "and I said to myself: 'This is it. These guys are hot.' They auditioned over 25 different vocalists. I saw the competition was awfully steep, so I gave it my best effort.

"After the second time we got together, I told Jack: 'You've got to let me get in with your band. I can make something happen.' "

Mendez, a native of North Collins, came to the group with a head full of ideas and a background in performing and promoting bands.

He had grown up jamming on guitar with another North Collins kid, Jeff Munzert of Two Hills. Music became his full-time occupation nearly 20 years ago after a car collided with his motorcycle and left him collecting disability benefits.

"A lady ran a red light and threw me and the bike 67 feet," he says. "After the accident, I realized I had to come up with something to do that wasn't going to mess me up physically. So I started promoting bands. I tried to help anybody I could in the music business."

While promoting, Mendez began to step out as a performer as well. As a solo act, he opened shows for David Crosby, Greg Allman, Downchild Blues Band and Boxcar Willie.

Next he teamed with another guitarist, Scot Joy, and played regularly on the club circuit. The two of them wrote songs and made plans to expand into a full-fledged band, but Joy had other obligations that limited how much time he could devote to it. Mendez transferred those ideas to the new group, along with the Peer Pressure name.

"We were doing some of the things that the Peer Pressure Project is doing right now," Mendez says.

Through Mendez's efforts, the new band was in the recording studio within months after it got together.

"I was trying to get us booked to open for Lynyrd Skynyrd in Olean," he says, "and the promoter wanted a studio-quality tape to present to the guys from the band. We went to Pine Audio in Williamsville, recorded three originals and got them out to the guy. It was a fly-by-night promoter, so the show fell through, but it got the ball rolling for us."

Those three songs appear on the Peer Pressure Project cassette, along with "Jumpin' in the Fire," which won it second place in the Coors Battle of the Bands at the 1988 Erie County Fair.

Among its prizes was some free recording time at Select Sound Studios in Kenmore, which it used to record "Jumpin' in the Fire." It went back to Select last winter to lay down "Southern Rock 'n' Roll." Toler, whom Mendez booked to headline at one of his promotions, the annual Belle Starr Reunion, came in to lend a trademark guitar solo.

"He played 48 bars of the most incredible lead," Mendez says.

For the most part, Peer Pressure Project plays the South Towns and the Southern Tier, although the past year has found it venturing north into Buffalo's Lafayette Tap Room and Sinbads in Cheektowaga.

Tonight it opens for the Dixie All-Stars in G. Willikers, 5779 Transit Road, Depew. Mendez returns to the same club Monday night wearing his other hat as promoter for an appearance by Mark Farner of Grand Funk Railroad. They get Toler back June 18 to play G. Willikers with his new band, Tombstone Bullets.