Joyce Ann Thuman became the bride of Richard Roy Wraight III during a ceremony performed by the Rev. Gregory J. Dobson at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, Lancaster.

Burt W. Thuman Sr. of Akron and the late Ruth M. Thuman are parents of the bride. The bridegroom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard R. Wraight II of Town of Tonawanda. A reception was given in Newstead Fire Hall. The newly married couple will be at home in Snyder.

The bride, a real estate salesperson, is a graduate of North Tonawanda High School and Niagara County Community College. The bridegroom, a printer with Actra Decal, is a graduate of Tonawanda High School and served as a staff sergeant in the Air Force.