Jane B. Adams, daughter of Chautauqua County Court Judge and Mrs. Lee Towne Adams of Forestville, became the bride of William L. McNulty Jr. of Norwalk, Conn., son of Mrs. William L. McNulty Sr. of Scottsdale, Ariz., and the late Mr. McNulty, at 3 p.m. Saturday in First United Church, Silver Creek.

Performing the ceremony were the Rev. James Mohr II and the bride's brothers-in-law, the Rev. Mervin J. Fry of Doe Run Presbyterian Church, Coatesville, Pa., and the Rev. Bruce A. Buchanan of First Presbyterian Church, Dallas, Texas. A reception was given in the home of the bride's parents. The couple will live in Norwalk after traveling to Hawaii.

The bride is a graduate of Vassar College and earned a master of business administration degree from Pace University. A certified public accountant, she is project manager on the research and technical activities staff of Financial Accounting Standards Board, Norwalk. She is treasurer of Interfaith Housing Association in Westport, Conn. The bridegroom, also a CPA, is a graduate of Fairfield University.

He is senior audit manager for KPMG Peat Marwick, Stamford, Conn., and a board member of the Childcare Center of Stamford.