Katharine Hepburn is being sued by a traffic officer who claims the actress attacked her and called her a pig when she tried to ticket a car double-parked in front of Hepburn's house.

Angie Hopkins, 42, alleges Hepburn, 81, and producer-director Anthony Harvey, 60, assaulted her in March 1990. Harvey is named as co-defendant in the $4.6 million assault and libel lawsuit.

Joe DePlasco, Department of Transportation spokesman, said the incident began when Ms. Hopkins put the $40 ticket on the car's windshield after Hepburn and Harvey implored her to tear it up.

Harvey followed Ms. Hopkins to her patrol car, where he closed the car door on her left hand, DePlasco said. Ms. Hopkins' lawsuit doesn't state how Hepburn may have assaulted her.

Harvey, who directed Hepburn in "The Lion in Winter," one of her four Academy Award-winning performances, got a summons for harassment, punishable by up to 15 days in jail and a $250 fine. Hepburn was not charged.

A man who answered the telephone at Hepburn's home Friday said she was away for the weekend. Harvey's number is not listed and he could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ms. Hopkins said she was a Hepburn fan, and especially liked her in "On Golden Pond," a movie for which she also won an Academy Award.