A husband and wife were arrested shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday at their apartment building after the husband allegedly broke into an apartment, damaged it and set a rubbish fire outside the building.

Michael Kreps, 22, of 532 Fourth St. is charged with felony burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and resisting arrest.

His wife, Debra, 19, faces charges of obstructing government administration and hindering prosecution for allegedly trying to prevent the police from arresting her husband.

Lt. David Bird and Officer David Augustyniak said that after damaging the apartment, Kreps scuffled with them and ran away before his arrest.