Lucille Ball's name was bestowed Friday night upon the building that houses the theater group where she made her first public performance 61 years ago.

The Little Theater, a 426-seat playhouse that is home to a 71-year-old amateur theater company, was renamed the Lucille Ball Little Theater of Jamestown.

The comedian was born in Jamestown and grew up in nearby Celoron. Her first stage role, aside from school plays, was with the Little Theater group in 1930. She played a confidence woman in "Within the Law" by Bayard Viller.

The naming ceremony was part of a five-day festival, which concludes Sunday, honoring the late comedian. She was to have attended the festival, but died suddenly in 1989.