A Mass of Christian Burial for William M. Brinkworth Sr., a Buffalo police officer for nearly 40 years, will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in St. Michael's Catholic Church, 651 Washington St. Burial will be in Forest Lawn.

Brinkworth, a Buffalo native, died Tuesday (May 21, 1991) in Sisters Hospital after a brief illness.

He was a police officer and detective sergeant from 1942 until retiring in 1981 and was assigned to Police Headquarters and the West Ferry Station.

Brinkworth served in the Navy during World War II and was a member of the Police Benevolent Association; the Western New York Association of Retired Police Officers; Post 1731, American Legion, and St. Michael's Church.

Survivors include his wife, the former Shirley McGill; three sons, William M. Jr., Thomas D. and Michael P.; a daughter, Elizabeth A. Hornung, and five grandchildren.