Comedy , Dice Rules: Live at Madison Square Guard ian (Def American 9-26555-2). Dice doesn't rule anymore. His NC-17 concert film has opened in some cities but is unlikely to play here, leaving the disc as the sole remnant of the Diceman in his current state as a once-talented comic who has degenerated into a surly free-speech issue. At least on this one (as opposed to last year's "The Day the Laughter Died"), he's charged up by the kind of huge arena audiences that made his reputation. Still, his response to feminist opposition has turned his foul-mouthed tirades shrill and hysterical and largely unfunny. It's a frequent problem with those whose incendiary bluster conceals a timorous and flawed heart. When properly understood, his loud, obscene act was even more fragile than his now-eclipsed reputation. Rating:* -- Jeff Simon

Pop Music Family Spirit , Womack & Womack (RCA Records 3072-2-R) Popular music is so pervaded with electronic additives and instru mentation these days that artists who rely on a small rhythm section, an acoustical guitar and the refinement of their voices automatically stand out among the crowd. Linda and Cecil Wom ack have been making music together since 1975, when they married, and wrote some of the hits that made Kenny Gamble's and Leon Huff's "Philadelphia Sound" of the late '70s. Cecil, the son of Bluefield, Va., coal miners who sang gospel in their spare time, and Linda, the daughter of the late great soul singer Sam Cooke, combine to make sound that is both bluesy and earthy. This is not the stuff of popular urban radio, which has nearly become too snap, crackle and pop-oriented for real singers. Rating: ****

-- Carl Allen

JAzz Sonny Rollins , On the Outside (RCA Bluebird 2496-2-RB). A great and invaluable reissue. The moment on the 25-minute version of "Oleo" when Rollins starts playing the blues at half tempo while drummer Billy Higgins persists in playing double time has to be accounted one of the truly exultant moments in early '60s jazz. The hugely valuable contribution of Ornette's man Don Cherry to Rollins' enterprises in 1962 wasn't to play particu larly well (heaven knows he didn't) but to encourage Rollins to free himself up and flourish in one of the most fertile and magnificent periods of his long musical life. Rating:**** 1/2 -- J.S.

KING AND MOORE (NANCY KING AND GLEN MOORE), Impending Bloom (Justice JR-0801-2). Tuck and Patti fallout? Don't try to figure out the cover (who's pregnant here? Or is it just a badly extended metaphor?). Don't try to nail down the genre, either. Just listen to Oregon's remarkable bassist Glen Moore and his friend, singer Nancy King, in some rare and occasionally even brilliant duets as well as small combo pieces that feature violinist Bob Thomas and, lo and behold, San Francisco guitarist Jerry Hahn, that stalwart of John Handy's bands when jazz was getting battered into insensibility by the psychedelic era. In an era of so many worthy new singers, Moore's old friend King comes off as a kind of outdoorsy Anita O'Day. Rating: **** -- J.S.

Top Ten Singles (1) Here We Go, C&C Music Factory Featuring Freedom Williams & Zelma Davis (Columbia). (2) Rhythm of My Heart, Rod Stewart (Warner Bros.). (3) Baby Baby, Amy Grant (A&M). I Like the Way, Hi-Five (Jive). (4) I Don't Wanna Cry, Mariah Carey (Columbia). (5) Touch Me (All Night Long), Cathy Dennis (Polydor). (6) I Touch Myself, Divinyls (Virgin). (7) Joyride, Roxette (EMI). (8) Cry for Help, Rick Astley (RCA). (9) More Than Words, Extreme (A&M). (10) You Don't Have to Go Home, Triplets (Polygram)

ALBUMS

(1) Mariah Carey, Mariah Carey (Columbia). (2) Gonna Make You Sweat, C&C Music Factory (Columbia). (3) Out of Time, R.E.M. (Warner Bros.). (4) Wilson Phillips, Wilson Phillips (SBK). (5) Shake Your Money Maker, The Black Crowes (Def American). (6) MCMXC A.D., Enigma (Charisma). (7) "New Jack City" Soundtrack, (Giant). (8) Heart Shaped World, Chris Isaak (Reprise). (9) Empire, Queensryche (EMI). (10) Vagabound Heart, Rod Stew art (Warner Bros.).