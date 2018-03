Yields on two-year Treasury notes fell in Wednesday's auction to the lowest level in more than four years.

The average yield was 6.81 percent, down from 7 percent at the last auction on April 24. It was the lowest rate since two-year notes averaged 6.43 percent on March 24, 1987. The notes will carry a coupon interest rate of 6 3/4 percent with each $10,000 in face value selling for $9,989.