The professional bowling tours held Buffalo Night on Wednesday as Cindy Coburn-Carroll and Brad Kiszewski winged their way to the top of their respective tournaments.

In Tempe, Ariz., Coburn-Carroll rolled games of 279, 235 and 300 to start the sixth round and went on to qualify first for tonight's stepladder finals of the Ladies Pro Bowlers Tour $40,000 Hammer Western Open (7:30 p.m., ESPN).

Carroll finished 123 pins ahead of runner-up Nikki Gianulias for 42 games and will meet the semifinals winner for the $7,000 top prize at Tempe Bowl.

Leanne Barrette qualified third for the stepladder finals, Cheryl Daniels was fourth and Mary Martha Cerniglia was fifth.

In Denver, Kiszewski averaged 237 for 12 games en route to the second-round lead in the Professional Bowlers Association $125,000 Celebrity Denver Open.

Kiszewski, the 1990 PBA Rookie of the Year, totaled 2,844 pins. He's looking for his first PBA title. His best finish came last year at Rochester, N.Y., where he placed fifth.

Five-time winner Parker Bohn III of Freehold, N.J., grabbed the second spot with a 2,815 total. He's trying to improve on last week's fifth-place finish.

Non-champion Mike Shady of Ripon, Wis., moved into third. Shady, whose best finish was a second two weeks ago at Fresno, Calif., knocked down 2,787 pins.

Bryan Goebel of Merriam, Kan., was fourth with a total of 2,783. He captured his second title last week at Riverside, Calif.

Curtis Odom of Winston-Salem, N.C., rounded out the top five. Odom, also seeking his first victory, toppled 2,774 pins.

The field of 129 bowlers will roll six more games of qualifying before it is cut to the top 24 for match-play competition. First prize is $18,000.