Q I just had to write to you after reading the letter from the mother whose daughter has warts on her hands. My husband had several warts on his left hand. Some were surgically removed and others were treated by the doctor. But most of them came back.

A friend suggested castor oil, and my husband thought it was worth a try. He put it on a couple times a day and at night under an adhesive strip. In two months they were gone and they have not returned.

A -- Thanks for the home remedy. You weren't the only reader to come to the rescue of the girl who was embarrassed by warts that wouldn't go away.

Other readers also endorsed castor oil. Thomas said: "My fail-safe cure for warts is a small bottle of castor oil. Just dab a little drop on the wart at night before bed and do the same each morning when you get up. Soon you'll find you have no wart to treat."

Francis sings the praises of vinegar. "Many years ago I had a wart on my finger. When I visited the dentist, he suggested I should get rid of it. By then I was ready to try any silly remedy. He told me to soak the finger in vinegar for a half-hour morning and evening. After a week the wart disappeared and never returned."

And Gisela suggested an herbal cure. "My 6-year-old son had warts on both hands. One Sunday after church an elderly Italian woman told us to use milkweed to get rid of the warts. He applied the milky sap several times a day and before long the warts disappeared. It didn't cost a penny."

Miriam related how she cured a wart at camp. "Furtively taking a raw white potato from the camp kitchen, I waited until after lights out to slice off a thin piece of the spud with my Girl Scout knife. I then rubbed the juice over the surface of the wart. I kept this up for nearly three weeks until the wart shriveled and fell off. Outcome: no wart, no scar, minimum cost (guilty conscience for purloined potato)."

We can't vouch for any of these home remedies. None of them is very expensive, though, and it shouldn't hurt to try them.

Cranberry diet might work

Q -- Have you ever heard of the cranberry diet? I'm told that if you eat 27 dried cranberries before each meal you can lose three pounds a week. Does it work?

A -- It depends on what else you eat.

We thought we had heard of every diet scam there is, but you pulled a new one out of the hat.

A recent study in England found that a diet invented as a placebo for a weight loss study actually worked better than many commercial products, including grapefruit pills and herbal teas.

One man lost two pounds a week on the placebo "carrot" diet, which called for eating half a carrot before meals. If fruit or vegetables fill you up, you eat less, taking in fewer calories, and this should help with weight loss.

Ulcer drug is powerful

Q -- After treating my ulcer with various medicines for years, my doctor let me try some Prilosec. This seems to work wonders and I've been free of flare-ups for six months.

My pharmacist says this is powerful stuff. Can you tell me how it works and if there are side effects?

A -- Prilosec (omeprazole) is the most recent and most potent ulcer medicine available. It used to be called Losec. Prilosec works by suppressing stomach acid and allowing ulcers to heal.

Some side effects include headache, diarrhea, stomach discomfort and nausea. Of greater concern is the warning that high doses of Prilosec produced stomach cancer in rats. It remains to be seen if this poses a risk for people.