More than $9,400 raised during a Feb. 1 "sleep-out" by Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda educators has been donated to local groups that help the poor.

The organizations that received funds are the Gospel Expansion Foundation, the South Buffalo Community Table, the Response to Love Center, the Community Action Information Center, the Grace and Hope Mission, the Little Portion Friary, Good News Dining, St. Timothy's Church and St. Vincent de Paul Church.

The sleep-out was sponsored by the Kenmore-Tonawanda Schools and the Educators Totally Committed, said Stephen C. Ash, an organizer.