Smaller cities benefit the most when they go big league, but they don't gain much economically from building new facilities to replace old ones.

That's the message panelists brought Sunday to a seminar on the economics of professional sports, sponsored by the Society of American Business Editors and Writers, at the Baltimore Marriott.

The experts had both good news and bad news for Buffalo. If they're right, the city would stand to benefit economically if it got a major league baseball team. But a new arena to replace Memorial Auditorium wouldn't necessarily be a boon to the area.

"Regional teams, based in smaller cities, have a greater economic impact," said David C. Peterson, director of Sports and Convention Facilities Advisory Services for Price-Waterhouse. That's because teams in smaller cities draw fans from wider areas, thereby attracting people to town who otherwise wouldn't go there.

"Spending by the city's residents themselves doesn't count at all in terms of economic impact," Peterson said. "Zero."

For much the same reason, a new sports facility won't have a great economic impact if it's only replacing an older one. "But it will keep a team in town," he said.

Peterson also had bad news for advocates of a domed football stadium in downtown Buffalo.

Price-Waterhouse has researched the economic impact of all sorts of stadiums, such as the new Comiskey Park in Chicago, Nassau Coliseum on Long Island and the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis.

"And every study we've done on a domed football stadium shows that the revenues generated by the addition of the dome aren't enough to justify the cost of the dome," said Peterson, whose firm has not been involved in the development of sports facilities in Buffalo.

Bruce Hoffman, executive director of the Maryland Stadium Authority, stressed that there are innovative ways to pay for new sports facilities.

For example, Baltimore's new baseball stadium is being financed through a special state lottery that will generate annual revenues of $16 million -- more than enough to pay the $12 million in annual debt payments on the ballpark.

Hoffman said the construction of the stadium, in an abandoned rail yard, is rejuvenating that part of downtown Baltimore. Offices are being built in an old railroad warehouse, and another office complex could be located nearby.

"What we're really building is a reason to be downtown," Hoffman said. "You can argue that instead of building the ballpark, we should have given $60 million to the homeless. But if you do that, the money's gone at the end of the year. By doing this, we'll see our investment keep growing."