We're usually trying to rid our gardens of bugs. Now here comes a company that's trying to get us to BUY these little critters to put IN our plots.

Just think, ladybugs for $15. Trichogramma wasps for $6. Praying mantises for $7. Compost worms for $15. Green lacewings for $17.50. And a special variety pack for $40.

You can order these beneficial insects from Smith & Hawken of Mill Valley, Calif.

Don't be alarmed by their names. The wasps, for instance, are not the scary, stinging insects we're used to seeing. These tiny parasites are so small that four or five could fit on the head of a pin. They attack the eggs of more than 2,000 species of moths and worms, killing their hosts before plants can be damaged.

Ladybugs eat aphids and scale insects. Lacewings eat just about anything, including aphids, mites and whiteflies. Praying mantises attack beetles and caterpillars.

You can order your bugs by calling 415-383-2000. Then sit back and wait for the tiny gardeners to arrive.