New York will offer two days of "free fishing" this summer in an attempt to boost angling and outdoor activity in general, Gov. Cuomo said recently.

We thus join 38 other states offering this plan. Cuomo recently decreed the last weekend in June (29 and 30) as "free fishing days."

A resident New York fishing license costs $9.50 for the season, while non-residents must pay $27.50. The idea is to see if you, or your friends from Pennsylvania, like fishing here enough to spring for a permit.

The Excalibur needs help more than ever.

The program, which offers boating and fishing to the handicapped, needs volunteer crews, helping hands for maintenance, office work -- and fund-raising.

If you can help in any of these areas, contact Excalibur Leisure Skills Center, PO Box 68, Kenmore, 14217. They'll be holding a volunteer crew orientation at the Chief Petty Officers Club (near Buffalo Yacht Club) on May 16.

Hiking/Nature

Audubon begins its Saturday morning Delaware Park bird walks at 8 a.m. Saturday. If you are interested, show up at Rumsey and Winsor roads at that time and look for a group led by Jane Heyer. The walks also be held May 11, 18 and 25.

Orienteering

If you overslept today's 10 a.m. sign-up in Chestnut Ridge Park, and are a beginner who wants some tips on this form of foot-racing with map and compass, you might like to attend a beginner's clinic at Chestnut Ridge Park Saturday. Dave Cady (837-3737) can show you how an orienteering map differs from a regular topographical map and how to align yourself and your compass to aim for each checkpoint.

Woodchuck Derby

Woodchuck hunters might put June 22 on the calendar: That's the date for the sixth annual woodchuck "team tournament" at Blasdell Rod & Gun Club. Promoter Dom Nunciato says a major change this year is prepayment of the $20 entry fee by June 1. Teams weigh the two heaviest woodchucks taken on the day of the contest. For information, call Nunciato at 648-4693 or write him at Box 2017, Blasdell, 14219.

