As an addition to Canada's coming round of constitutional talks, Prime Minister Brian Mulroney announced a royal commission into native affairs and promised to solve all outstanding land claims by the year 2000.

The government will proceed soon to appoint the commission "to examine the economic, social and cultural situation of the aboriginal peoples of this country," Mulroney said in a speech to the First Nations Conference in British Columbia. Later, referring to a specific land claim of the Nisga'a Band in British Columbia, he added: "We want to try and settle this and all other land claims in British Columbia within eight years by the year 2000."

However, Mulroney's promises were quickly criticized by native leaders skeptical of any government action.

"If they're simply going to come among us and do an inventory of our situation -- how fast we die, the poor housing we live in, how poor we are, the lack of income, the high unemployment -- (then) forget it," said George Erasmus, chief of the Assembly of First Nations.

"We don't want to be studied anymore," said Ovide Mercredi, a vice president of the Assembly. "We want action. We want direct measures by government that will address our socioeconomic needs."

Although the royal commission represents a first among recent studies into native affairs, it would be the fifth major study in the past 25 years. Most of the recommendations of the previous four were shelved, according to a historian at the Department of Indian Affairs and Northern Development.

During his speech, Mulroney outlined his new agenda, which includes several recent initiatives by Ottawa to improve relations with natives. Among them were:

A $275 million program to improve water and sewage facilities on reserves.

A $36 million program to combat family violence among native communities.

An additional $200 million a year for education.

An additional five-year, $1 billion program to send native Canadians to universities.

To reach the goal of solving all outstanding land claims within eight years, Mulroney changed the regulations concerning settlements, and permitted the Indian affairs department to unilaterally make settlements of up to $7 million without Cabinet approval. In addition, Mulroney said, claims of less than $500,000 would be fast-tracked and Ottawa would quadruple the budget of the Native Claims Department. There are 175 specific land claims (post-confederation) and 30 comprehensive land claims (preconfederation) still to be settled.

Last summer, there were two armed native standoffs in Quebec, and there are rumblings that similar action could be taken again this summer unless Ottawa makes concrete steps toward solving the outstanding issues.