Violence in American film is nothing new. However, Hollywood, in quest of more revenue, is reaching for a new low, which should disturb all Americans. In a recent film advertisement we see an undercover police officer, riot gun in hand, with the caption, "Someone has to take out the garbage."

I am sorry, but human beings, whatever they have done or are alleged to have done, are not "garbage." Doesn't anyone out there find it ironic that many of these so-called entertainers are often the most vocal advocates of gun control? Yet, when we turn to the film page, yep, there they are, gun in hand. Could it be that this never-ending cycle of gunplay violence has an impact on young minds -- or those who are suppose to be more mature?

Tell me, were the Los Angeles police "taking out the garbage" when stomping another human being in front of a camera?

DR. JAMES D. BILOTTA

North Tonawanda