At a considerable savings, some students at the Board of Cooperative Educational Services Center recently completed 54 easels for use by other students in special-education classes in Allegany and Cattaraugus counties.

The class -- overseen by Ken Wallace -- was started because it would cost $5,000 to purchase similar easels, Wallace said.

"Materials for the entire project only cost around $450," he said.

BOCES Superintendent James R. Cross noted: "BOCES classes are frequently involved in school or community-service activities for the mutual benefit of both the student and the school or community. The students benefit by getting valuable project experience, while the school or community organization is able to do or acquire things they couldn't otherwise afford."