Students from schools in the Niagara Falls School District will participate in the districtwide music festival at 3 p.m. Sundayin LaSalle Senior High School, 1500 Military Road.

Performing will be the fifth-grade chorus, directed by Kathy Venturin and Phil Sims; the sixth-grade chorus, directed by Linda Werder and Connie MacKay, and the seventh- and eighth-grade chorus, directed by Ms. Werder and Ms. MacKay.

The secondary schools will be represented by the LaSalle Senior High School Advanced Chorus, directed by William Fay; the Niagara Falls High School Chorus, directed by Marva Frails, and the LaSalle Senior High School Explorers Band, directed by Patrick Kuciewski.