A truck detour for Middle Road will use Route 60, Route 20 and Roberts Road, according to the Chautauqua County Public Works Department.

The detour will be needed while the Middle Road railroad crossing is being repaired May 13 through 17.

The Dunkirk and Allegheny Valley Railroad tracks from Roberts Road to Franklin Avenue will be torn out by the railroad, County Legislator Chester Tarnowski, D-Dunkirk, said. The tracks have not been used for some time.