The Hamburg Central School Board received a revised 1991-92 budget Tuesday night, down slightly from the draft the superintendent submitted two weeks ago but carrying a 15.5 percent increase in the local levy.

Superintendent Donald A. Ogilvie presented the revised budget of $29.5 million, down $583,172 from the draft but up 6.6 percent from this year's budget.

Almost half the reduction in the revised budget would be achieved by eliminating the equivalent of eight staff positions through retirements and/or staff turnover, the superintendent said, for a total savings of $277,165.

The double-digit increase in the local tax results from Gov. Cuomo's proposed state budget, which would reduce Hamburg Central Schools' state aid by $516,000 from this year, with the school district forced to make up the difference through the tax.

Despite the anticipated rise in the tax, school officials noted that could change if additional state aid is appropriated by the State Legislature.

"We don't have a budget problem -- we have a revenue problem," Ogilvie told the board's members, who reacted gloomily to the figures.

"What we're being asked now is to undermine the system even more," said board member Laura M. Burns.

"It's as if I went home, noticed the roof leaking and said, 'Oh, well, I'm not going to be able to afford to fix this.' It's too bad we can't get the community enraged at the right people."

The board asked Ogilvie two weeks ago to return with a budget plan that reflected the potential state shortfall.

The new budget eliminates about $107,000 worth of contractual services with the Board of Cooperative Educational Services, including the alternative high school program, a special- education teacher trainer and an arts enrichment program offered by the Western New York Institute for the Arts.

In addition, $10,000 would be trimmed from the athletic program. The number of field trips would be cut in half.

With further cuts in departmental requests and staff training, an additional $198,160 could be trimmed from the budget, Ogilvie said.