Severe diarrhea accounts for 10 percent of unnecessary infant deaths in the United States, and most of those deaths could be prevented with a cheap, over-the-counter solution called oral rehydration therapy, said Dr. Ronald E. Kleinman, associate chief of Massachusetts General Hospital's Children's Service.

Instead, doctors and parents continue to wrongly prescribe apple juice and soft drinks for children with diarrhea, he said. Oral rehydration therapy is highly effective in treating diarrhea, which accounts for 1 in 5 infant acute-care hospital visits, he said. The therapy is a water, salt and sugar solution that promotes the absorption of water from the intestines, thereby stopping the dehydration, which can be life-threatening, Kleinman explained.