Services for Helen Waddell Baker, 100, of 61st Street were held today in the Lane Funeral Home, 8622 Buffalo Ave. Burial was in Memorial Park Cemetery, Lewiston.

Mrs. Baker died Saturday (April 20, 1991) in Mount St. Mary's Hospital, Lewiston.

The former Helen Waddell, a native of England, lived in Niagara Falls for 80 years.

Her husband, Frederick J. Baker, died in 1949.

Surviving are a son, Frederick J. of Williamsburg, Va.; a sister, Lilly Moran of Ransomville; a brother, George Waddell of Niagara Falls; a grandchild, and three great-grandchildren.