MERV GRIFFIN keeps surprising us. It was Griffin who showed the world that "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" could make you one of the richest men in television.

I don't remember where I was when I found out that Freddy Martin's old band singer was that wealthy, but I do remember stopping for a few seconds to let it sink in that Merv Griffin -- Merv Griffin -- was a billionaire.

According to a mammoth lawsuit over those shows just filed by Brent Plott (who claims to have been his lover), Merv Griffin is also gay. The only reason that didn't stop me for an equivalent few seconds of dumbfounded, "Well, what do you know about that?" is that I'd previously read in several magazines that there are posters all over New York which parody ads for Absolut vodka and which plaster Griffin's picture over the logo "Absolutely Queer." Jodie Foster's picture is on another such poster.

According to writers in the Village Voice, both posters were put up by Outpost, a gay magazine devoted to a savage new practice in the gay community -- "outing," i.e., yanking celebrities out of the closet, feet first if necessary. Its defenders say that "outing" is the only way to compel simple justice, much less compassion, for American homosexuals -- to throw so many famous names on the list and cause so much dumbfounded staring at the walls out here among the straights that everyone has to think differently about the subject. If the outers have their way, we're all going to be spending a lot of time saying, "Well, what do you know?"

It only underlines an old theory of mine. To wit -- that there ought to be a celebrity sexual preference directory where you could look up everyone from Malcolm Forbes to your favorite local anchorman and find out his or her sexual orientation -- heterosexual, bisexual, homosexual and all known variants and specific details (consorts only with Hispanics over 5-foot-8 or Australian blondes under 25, whatever).

True, it would mean the end of privacy -- and quite possibly civilization -- as we know it. But then, these days there doesn't seem to be much of either left in any case. With the directory, it seems to me, we could take the subject off the table for all time. All the toxic lunch table doyennes and backroom liars and smirkers would have to find a new road to self-aggrandizement and a new club to use against people who might be richer, more famous and perhaps even better.

Gossip -- especially of the most malicious kind -- is a form of social terrorism. And terrorism is always the weapon of the impotent -- the equalizer whereby the small try to shatter the confidence of the large (if you can't make war against a strong country, you can always bomb its department stores at Christmas time).

It's fascinating that scandalous accusations that were once the weapon of last resort for heterosexual losers of political battles (Rep. Tom Foley, for instance, became the target of wrongful gay smears as soon as he became speaker of the House) is now being used among gays themselves.

A wrongful smear of sexual preference is like that. Take the most generous-hearted liberal heterosexual and accuse him or her wrongfully of being gay and, in no time at all, you'll see one angry person (neither Foley nor his friends were at all pleased).

No one likes being misunderstood. A misunderstanding of sexual identity is a radical one. And such a radical misunderstanding of anyone's identity is galling. (I once had to explain to a young woman of the radical left that the author of a press critique in TV Guide which she agreed with was not of her political persuasion at all, but rather press lord and billionaire Walter Annenberg, former ambassador to the Court of St. James and a drinking buddy of Ronald Reagan's.)

The Griffin case is fascinating. If the posters and Brent Plott are right, it's very perplexing. What is the point of amassing such wealth (or fame) if not to gain some ease in life, which is hard enough for everyone? What's the point of obtaining any position at all in life if you can't use it to do what you think is right?

How can anyone not feel compassion for someone forced to live in a closet? (It's hard enough just hiding a headache.) To be gay and not be able to live that way openly must be like waking up in the morning, standing on your head and having to remain upside down the whole day.

Griffin, though, would seem invulnerable. So if the posters are right, why the charade? Why didn't he come out before this? He is no longer on the air regularly and has all the money a man could want besides. Is there a soul in America who will stop watching Pat Sajak and Vanna White now that we all have a radically altered understanding of their employer?

Besides, a peculiar fact of American pop culture is that such mid-American bastions as Las Vegas and daytime television have always functioned as sexual demilitarized zones -- places where gay jokes and innuendoes could be bandied about openly (think of Charles Nelson Reilly, Wayland Flowers and the late Paul Lynde on "Hollywood Squares"). That may not exactly help a young gay woman get elected to Congress from a conservative district in Michigan's upper peninsula, but it's not entirely trivial, either.

In fact, if both Plott and the posters are correct, it may provide a plausible scenario for background of the suit -- that, say, Griffin was being held financial hostage by a former lover in a kind of genteel extortion. And with posters all over New York yanking him out the closet, why not -- in the words of his friend Nancy Reagan -- "just say no" to any more subsidy?

I hope Merv gets some peace out of all this.

As for me, I never watch "Wheel of Fortune" or "Jeopardy!" anyway. I'm a "Family Feud" man myself.