American football outdrew soccer and rugby in England on the second weekend of the World League of American Football.

The London Monarchs edged the New York-New Jersey Knights, 22-18, Sunday in front of a crowd of 46,952 at Wembley Stadium. The nation's second-biggest weekend crowd was 37,251 for Liverpool soccer.

"We had almost 50,000 people in here on a Sunday night in a town that loves soccer. That's unbelievable," said London quarterback Stan Gelbaugh, who passed for 326 yards.

The Monarchs fell behind for the second consecutive game, but scored 19 third-quarter points and then survived a late New York-New Jersey rally.

"I don't think I've ever been in a game where we won so ugly," said Gelbaugh, who threw three interceptions in the first half. "We just started wearing them down a bit. I think we're a little bigger than them."

Gelbaugh had a 61-yard scoring pass to Andre Riley and a pair of long passes to Dana Brinson to set up two other scores.

Jeff Graham passed for 330 yards for the Knights, but the team finished its two-week European trip with an 0-2 record.

Igwebuike due in court

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Minnesota Vikings place-kicker Donald Igwebuike will go on trial this week in federal court to face charges that he and two other men tried to smuggle heroin into Florida from Nigeria.

Igwebuike faces up to 120 years in prison and $6 million in fines if convicted of allegations contained in a Nov. 6 indictment that also accused Maduwuuba Ibekwe and Ibezim Ofedu of involvement in an alleged scheme to import 296 grams of the drug.

49ers take 'Skinssafety

HERNDON, Va. -- The Washington Redskins lost their most prominent Plan B free agent, Todd Bowles, to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bowles, the Redskins' starting free safety for the past four years, agreed Sunday night to a two-year contract with the 49ers. While details of the contract were not diclosed, The Washington Post reported Bowles most likely will be paid $750,000 over the next two seasons.

Vikes sign Wright, Pruitt

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Vikings Sunday signed Plan "B" contracts with Cleveland Browns safety Felix Wright and Miami Dolphins wide receiver James Pruitt.

Vikings spokesman Kernal Buhler said Sunday's signings bring to eight the number of unprotected Plan "B" players signed by the team. Buhler did not disclose terms of the contracts.

Wright told The Plain Dealer of Cleveland that the Vikings' contract would be a two-year deal for more money than the $410,000 base salary he agreed to last year with the Browns.

Pruitt has played five seasons with the Dolphins.

Browns covet Lansford

CLEVELAND -- The Browns have offered Los Angeles Rams place-kicker Mike Lansford a $340,000 annual contract, said Peter Hawkins, Lansford's agent. Hawkins said that Lansford wants a signing bonus and that he and Lansford plan to talk further with the Browns.