Worried and angry, Springville Clerk-Treasurer Gail Dayton is preparing Mayor Craig Helms and the Village Board for the worst.

Appropriations for the 1990-91 budget total $1.56 million -- up about $46,000. The proposed property tax rate is $13.55 per $1,000 of assessed valuation -- up $1.94 -- to raise $1.06 million.

The budget has risen, Ms. Dayton said, because the village anticipates higher costs for garbage collection and health insurance premiums. It also is locked into 5 1/2 percent wage increases for 26 employees.

The Village Board will grapple with the spending plan beginning during a public hearing at 7:30 p.m. next Monday.

The board also has approved $1,000 raises for the clerk-treasurer and public works superintendent and a $2,000 boost for the highway superintendent clerk-treasurer. However, salaries of board members are unchanged. Ms. Dayton predicts Springville's budget woes will worsen for 1992-93.

"We applied more fund balances to the 1991-92 budget, but there won't much left for the following budget," she said. "We won't have money for unplanned expenses."

The Cuomo administration proposes lowering state aid to the southern Erie County village, which has a population of 4,310, by $117,000 for this year.

Springville is one of eight Erie County municipalities listed as getting no state aid in 1991-92.

"It looks to me as though we are being punished for running an efficient government," said Ms. Dayton, who suggested that the Albany budget cuts are designed to push municipalities to consolidate their services.

That view angers the veteran business manager.

"It's not for Albany to tell villages that they should dissolve," she said. "Villages were formed by local taxpayers to provide services that other governments could not. It's up to local residents to decide whether to dissolve. We think that the best government is the one closest to the people."

The Springville Village Board has tried to keep costs low.

In 1981, it dropped its village police department in favor of service from the Erie County Sheriff's Department.

"Our new bill for sheriff's service will be $223,452, a $12,846 increase," Ms. Dayton said. "But that's better than $500,000 we could not afford to pay for a local police department.""

The new budget includes money to repair part of Franklin Street.

Water and sewer rates will remain unchanged, but as a result of increased costs to operate the electric generating plant, the village is asking the state Power Authority to approve a rate increase.