Provincial legislators don't like it, and the premier calls it "bizarre," but an Ontario college, for a fee, is offering a "Buffalo Shopping" course.

The $117.70, three-day workshop at Durham College in Oshawa is teaching students about "the best outlets and shopping areas in Buffalo," according to the course description.

The college also offers a six-hour, $48 workshop called "A Bite of the Big Apple," which includes a shoppers' guide for New York City.

But while the college is convinced of the market for this kind of education, Premier Bob Rae wants the whole matter investigated.

"It seems rather bizarre. So obviously I'm going to try and find an explanation," Rae said after he was told of it.

Chris Stockwell, a Progressive-Conservative Party member of Ontario's Parliament, broke the news to Rae in the provincial legislature when he asked how the government could justify giving $17.5 million in provincial funding to a college that teaches people how to spend money outside Ontario.

Stockwell pointed to a provincial report showing Ontario is losing at least $260 million annually to border shoppers and asked whether it's "acceptable" for a provincially funded college to offer workshops on U.S. shopping.

But Richard Allen, minister of colleges and universities, said nothing would be done. "You don't go in with a heavy hand telling people what to teach," he said.

Cross-border shopping is killing Canadian industry, said Monte Kwinter, a Liberal Party Member of Parliament.

A Canadian think tank already has predicted the Canadian government, in a bid to stem the shopping, will impose a $5-$10 fee on drivers entering the United States.