WHETHER IT'S business, govern ment or baseball, one of the most demanding tasks in all the world is to look at familiar conditions differently and find new strategies for solving old prob lems. Comfortable habit gets in the way. But when the familiar becomes too burdensome, too costly, habit gets less comfortable. That's about where governments, state and local, stand in New York State right now. As the state tries to close its $6 billion budget gap, local govern ments are also getting increased pressure. Gov. Cuomo has proposed cuts in aid to local governments and schools. He has also proposed an end to $171 million in revenue sharing that has gone to towns and villages.

Eliminating revenue sharing will cost the Town of Orchard Park nearly $400,000 in the next year. Cheektowaga would lose $2.26 million; West Seneca, $1 million. The village of Kenmore would lose $823,000; Lancaster, $316,000; Depew, $429,000.

But this cut is probably justified. Governments at this level do not handle the big state-mandated items like social services and education where state aid is vital.

And though the cuts built into Cuomo's budget look harsh, they will provide a needed push toward streamlined government at the levels closest to the people.

New York is over-governed. The state has 10,000 units of local government -- not just counties and towns, cities and villages, but also school districts, sewer districts and special taxing entities of all kinds.

This over-layering means there are golden opportunities for overburdened taxpayers in the sharing of services or -- if they possess the courage -- even in mergers.

In the Rochester area, Monroe County and the Town of Pittsford have decided to cooperate in monitoring water quality. Why maintain two agencies when one will do? In Nassau County, the Village of Farmingdale, forced to comply with new health mandates, joined the Town of Oyster Bay in storing salt and sand, saving $280,000. Why two buildings when one would do?

Clinton County is consolidating volunteer emergency response systems.

Syracuse and Onondaga County are exploring a combined delivery of special services for youth.

Erie County is being watched around the state as towns work toward cooperating in garbage recycling. And the Horizons Waterfront Commission is an outstanding example of cooperation in an area that takes specialized planning.

With finances tight, these moves all reflect taxpayer-friendly responses to the challenge of governing. Surely there are numerous other opportunities. Can school districts share specialized administrators? Can towns share road equipment or computer systems?

Such efforts are getting a big push from the tight state budget. But they are also getting a constructive boost from Gov. Cuomo's newly established Commission on Consolidation of Local Governments.

Three of the commission's 18 members come from our area. Chaired by Gail Shaffer, secretary of state, it has a serious mission. Its May and June hearings -- to pan for fresh ideas around the state -- can benefit everyone.

The Shaffer commission can and should propose state laws that are more flexible and help encourage rather than foil new consolidation strategies.

Albany should also focus on financial incentives to reward localities that wish to explore cooperative innovation.

"The dogmas of the quiet past are inadequate to the stormy present," Lincoln told Congress in 1862. "We must think anew and act anew."

Think anew, act anew. That's hard. But it's needed at crucial times, and it's needed now in local government.

In a tough year, both the hard push and the friendly hand from Albany may help get the process moving.