Three black organizations are continuing their investigation into the ejection of about 20 blacks during a screening of "New Jack City" in the Summit Park 6 Theater March 12.

Eddie L. Palmore, president of the Niagara Improvement Association, said Tuesday that his group, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and the Niagara Ministerial Council are "trying to find out specifically what actually transpired" when the patrons were ejected, reportedly after a loud argument.

The 20 patrons were escorted from the theater by sheriff's deputies, who were called by the theater management.

Summit 6 representatives referred questions to the theater chain's regional office in Boston, Mass. No calls were returned, however. "New Jack City" is the story of a Harlem drug lord's rise and fall from power. Palmore said the coalition expects to complete a report on the incident by the end of the week. Undersheriff Donald E. Plant said the department has received no complaints about the incident.

Sheriff's Deputy Randall Sherrer said shortly after the incident, "The group was escorted from the theater without incident, and money was refunded to the patrons who were asked to leave."

He added their there were no arrests and no injuries.