The art department of the University at Buffalo will present an exhibition of work by two master's degree students Tuesday in the Bethune Gallery, 2917 Main St. Paintings and etchings by Jamie Gruzska and paintings, drawings and sculpture by Gina Occhiogrosso will be on display through April 13. A midshow reception will be held at 8 p.m. April 6.

Rita Lumia will exhibit her work through April 30 in the Temple Beth Am Gallery, 4660 Sheridan Drive, Williamsville.

Rhoda Eschwege will give an abstract painting demonstration for Twin Village Art Society members at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Lancaster Municipal Building, Broadway and Central Avenue, Lancaster.

Members of the Decorative Artists Guild of the Tonawandas will exhibit their work in the Greenhaven Branch Library, 350 Greenhaven Terrace, Tonawanda, Monday through May 1.

The equine art of Susan T. Wolfe will be on exhibit at the Trotting Horse Museum in Goshen, Tuesday through April 14. Paintings by Wolfe's mother, Rita Morgan TeWinkle, also will be shown.