A fire that destroyed a camp in the Town of Machias Sunday was caused by a space heater, Cattaraugus County Fire investigators said.

The Machias Fire Department called in the county Fire Investigation Team Sunday morning.

Investigators said a space heater in the kitchen started the fire. The camp, on Hazelmere Avenue, is owned by Ronald Haynes of 109 Lamson Road, Kenmore.

Damage was listed at $40,000.