Umberto Albanese is a striking example of that familiar phenomenon -- the individual who works in one field but is consumed by another.

By profession, Albanese is one of Buffalo's few retina surgeons. But once the white coat is shed, his love of opera overrides everything else.

"When we were in medical school, he was always running off to the opera," says Dr. James J. Scibetta, another Buffalo retina surgeon.

That was in Bologna, Italy, in the 1970s.

Now, in Buffalo, Albanese is making sure there is opera he can run off to.

But never did he dream that one day he would be chairman of the Greater Buffalo Opera's first Opera Ball, which will be held at the Saturn Club on April 6. The black-tie affair is sponsored by the Opera Guild, which Albanese helped to create in September.

"Umberto has been very generous to us," said Gary Burgess, Greater Buffalo Opera's artistic director.

"He has not only been a patron of several performances, but has also underwritten some of the singers' salaries. Need I say that he is very enthusiastic about opera and loves it very much."

Born and raised in Sicily, Albanese grew up with opera as does everyone in Italy.

"I remember I was in the first grade when I was taken to my first opera," he said. "It was 'Cavalleria Rusticana' (Mascagni)."

But it wasn't until he was at the University of Bologna that his love affair with opera truly began, he said.

That's also where he met Scibetta, a fellow student at Bologna's Medical School, who invited Albanese to Buffalo for summer vacations.

"I fell in love with the place," Albanese said. "The cost of living is so reasonable. The people are so friendly. The houses are gorgeous."

After post-medical studies and residencies in both Cleveland and Buffalo, he settled in Buffalo in 1982. There was only one drawback -- little or no opera, and what he heard "was less than mediocre. So when I wanted opera, I made weekend trips to New York City."

Fate stepped in and introduced him to the fledgling Greater Buffalo Opera when it made its debut four years ago.

"I saw an ad in the paper that this Buffalo opera company was doing 'Aida' at Shea's. I had never heard of the opera company, and all I could think of was, an 'Aida' on that small stage? But I decided to go just for a laugh."

Instead, he said, "I was amazed. What they did made me admit it wasn't a bad performance, considering what they had to work with."

Albanese later met Burgess, was invited to join the opera board and now is determined to do all he can to make Greater Buffalo Opera one of the best regional opera companies in the nation.

"Already," he said, "we are recognized nationally as one of the fastest-growing companies and with some of the best audiences."

Albanese recognized early on that because opera here is not supported by the government as it is in Europe, a top priority would be raising money to pay for expensive productions.

"The opera company is always struggling for money," he said. "We were hearing that the state, the county and the city were going to cut down even more on money they gave to the arts. We are in bad times, so I knew we had to find other ways to raise money."

Burgess said the opera company earns from 35 to 40 percent of its $500,000 budget from ticket sales. "Most other companies like us only earn about 20 percent of their budget from ticket sales," he said.

Carmela Colucci, a member of opera company board, remembers that the guild started "one morning over a cup of coffee at Umberto's home. He had invited Gary and me over and told us he had been thinking about a guild for the past two years. Umberto can be very persuasive in a very gentle way. Gary and I agreed to do what we could."

The trio began gathering material from guilds across the country and were particularly impressed with a hefty money-making yearbook published by the Greater Miami Opera Association Guild.

"We usually raise more than $100,000 each year with our fund-raisers," said Joy Parker Eldredge, Miami Guild president. "But this year, because it was the 50th anniversary of our opera company, our Opera Ball alone raised $175,000."

In Pittsburgh, the Opera Guild plays a primary role in selling subscription tickets and memberships to the Pittsburgh Opera, says Maria Levy, opera marketing director.

"It has helped immensely in keeping up our attendance and taking our message to areas as far away as Erie, Youngstown, Ohio and even West Virginia," Ms. Levy said.

The first annual Opera Ball for Greater Buffalo Opera isn't expected to reach the financial heights of those established guilds, "but I promise you, it will be one of Buffalo's most elegant affairs and the beginning of great things to come," said its chairman.

In Albanese's spacious and exquisitely furnished Victorian home, elegance is a given.

Food runs a close second to opera among Albanese's passions, and he is a pro in the kitchen.

It's not unusual for the entire opera cast to be invited over for "a little something." He tempts them with an invitation of "some pasta . . . maybe some wine."

He has sampled each dish that will be served at the Opera Ball dinner, and he worked closely with the artist who designed the handsome invitations. He also worked side by side with a small committee that hand-addressed the 1,000 invitations.

He persuaded a florist to donate the bouquets, a winemaker to donate the wines. He helped to sell ads for the program.

As he talked about the 1,001 details, he often held his head between his hands as if to relieve some of the worries of meeting deadlines.

But down deep, he's loving every minute of it and he remains undaunted that opera is not a household word in Western New York.

Albanese already has contacted agents to bring "a big, big name to Buffalo for a big, big concert as part of the (1993) World University Games. For this, we need a big, big hall, because such a concert will be very expensive."

There are no ancient Baths of Caracalla as they have in Rome, but Albanese muses that "Pilot Field would be nice. . . . But then, there is the problem of the weather. It might rain. . . . So what do you think of Memorial Auditorium?"

Why not?

In the world of classical music, anything is possible.

Who's to doubt that Albanese and company can't transform Buffalonians into opera lovers?