Scrivner Inc. said Thursday it will consolidate its wholesale food distribution operations in Central and Western New York at its Cheektowaga warehouse after selling its institutional food distribution business in the region to Sysco Corp.

Under the deal, Sysco will acquire a Jamestown institutional food distribution center operated by Scrivner's S.M. Flickinger Co. Inc. subsidiary, along with Flickinger food service operations in Syracuse, Elmira and York, Pa.

Scrivner, which has been moving out of the food service distribution business, then will shift the wholesale food distribution operations from the Jamestown and Elmira centers to Flickinger's distribution center in Cheektowaga.

"This is quite a boon for our Buffalo operation," said Jerry Metcalf, a former Buffalonian who is chairman and chief executive officer of Scrivner, the Oklahoma City, Okla.-based company that is nation's fourth-largest wholesale food distributor.

The consolidation of Flickinger's wholesale food business is expected to lead to a "significant increase" in employment at the Cheektowaga distribution center, which now has about 450 employees, said Thomas R. Heine, the local firm's president.

Sysco said it will continue to operate the 279,000-square-foot distribution center in Jamestown and will use that facility to supply institutional customers in the Southern Tier through a new division, Sysco Food Services of Jamestown. Sysco, which is headquartered in Houston, also will acquire a Flickinger cash-and-carry outlet in Jamestown.

The Jamestown distribution center employs about 150 to 200 people in its food service operations and Sysco hopes to retain most of those jobs, depending on the outcome of discussions with the union representing workers at the facility, said Bill Delaney, the firm's assistant treasurer.

Ferdie G. Tanner, business agent for Teamsters Local 649, which represents Flickinger's employees in Jamestown, said Sysco will employ union members, depending on the number of food service customers that can be generated in the area.

Flickinger, through its wholesale food distribution business, supplies Super Duper supermarkets in Western New York. Sysco is involved solely with the food service business, which supplies food and other products to institutions, such as restaurants, hospitals and schools.

"We had four distribution centers operating in close geographic proximity," Scrivner's Metcalf said. "The consolidation will allow us to operate two centers at a higher volume, which will enable us to more efficiently service our retail customers."

The four food service operations have total sales of about $150 million, Sysco said. The terms of the deal, which also is subject to regulatory approval, were not disclosed. For Sysco, the deal will allow the nation's largest food service marketing and distribution firm to expand its operations in Upstate New York and the York, Pa., area.

"This acquisition will enable Sysco to serve customers more effectively in four strategic markets and provides the foundation for substantial future growth in the populous northeast corridor," said Bill M. Lindig, Sysco's president and chief operating officer.

Scrivner said its Elmira center will close once the sale is completed. Delaney said Sysco will service Flickinger's accounts in Syracuse, Elmira and York, Pa., through its existing facilities in Horseheads and Warners in New York and Harrisburg, Pa.