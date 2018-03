The 80th annual spring flower show will brighten the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens Friday through April 7.

Greenhouses will be filled with traditional spring bulb plants, including six varieties of hyacinths, 29 varieties of tulips, five varieties of daffodils, grape hyacinths and more than 500 Easter lilies.

The gardens are in South Park, off South Park Avenue and McKinley Parkway (near Ridge Road) on the Lackawanna-Buffalo line.