Hamburg town detectives Wednesday accused a retired Buffalo police officer of a scheme to defraud a restaurant of $50 on Feb. 18.

Thomas Grillo, 45, of Bissell Street, who retired in October 1989 after a 23-year career, surrendered to town police when he learned he was wanted on a warrant, Detective Sgt. Joseph LaRosa said.

LaRosa said Grillo approached "four restaurants, showing his retired police officer identification," and asked for money to help his parents who were "stranded on the Thruway." An employee of one of the restaurants gave him $50, but later told police about it.

It was is Grillo's third arrest since he retired, police said.