A Randolph man Tuesday was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court to serve up to three years in a state prison for criminal mischief and concurrent jail terms for drunken driving.

David A. Zeth, 22, of Mace Road was sentenced as a repeat felon by Count Judge Paul B. Kelly to serve from 1 1/2 to three years in prison for his guilty plea to third-degree criminal mischief at John's Collision in Little Valley on Aug. 21.

Zeth is to also make $466 restitution for damaging two cars at the auto shop and stealing cash and radios during the burglary. Zeth was also fined $1,500 and sentenced to two one-year terms in the county jail after pleading guilty to drunken driving in April and May in Little Valley and Randolph.

Kelly also revoked Zeth's previous probationary sentence for burglaries at three East Randolph businesses in 1989 and sentenced him to one year in jail and ordered him to pay $958 restitution.

In another case, Charles E. Heslin Sr., 27, of Fillmore was sentenced to one year in the county jail and fined $500 for his guilty plea to first-degree custodial interference. He admitted that on Sept. 3, 1989, he took a child from its mother in Yorkshire and left the state.

Paul E. Waldeck, 29, of Olean was sentenced to five years' probation and fined $1,000 for his guilty plea to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Nov. 4, 1989, in Olean when he possessed some cocaine.