IT'S NOT unusual for people to survive strokes and serious accidents. The sophisticated equipment and medical techniques that keep them alive are an accepted part of everyday medical practice.

But what happens after the dramatic lifesaving efforts?

Who teaches the survivors to walk and talk and eat again?

Enter rehabilitation medicine, one of medicine's fastest-growing specialties. It uses a team approach to help patients leave their hospital beds and return to their homes as functioning individuals.

In Western New York, there are units at Erie County Medical Center; Buffalo General, Sisters of Charity and Mercy hospitals; North Tonawanda's DeGraff Memorial and Jamestown's WCA hospitals. Kenmore Mercy plans to open a unit.

These units work with patients who have had strokes, hip and knee replacements, neurological impairments, pulmonary and cardiac conditions and burns. The patients are likely to go through in-patient rehabilitation followed by outpatient care.

But there is no typical patient.

A 12-year-old boy who was hit in the head with a rock and a man in his early 20s who had a snowmobile accident have been treated at ECMC.

Even though 80 percent of ECMC patients return home, it's difficult for them to live with newly imposed limitations, speech pathologist Claudia Weiss said.

"We see progress when they come to the unit, but they are remembering how they were before the incident," she said. "The hardest thing is to accept that they might not be in charge of their own life again."

At DeGraff, Bernard Burnett, a 34-year-old stroke victim, is the youngest person being treated, and 95-year-old Beatrice Hall, who broke her leg, is the oldest.

Depending on their disability, people have to compensate for loss of balance, relearn the names of common objects, regain coordination, build muscle strength and function with loss of memory.

In a rehab unit, their therapy starts as soon as they wake up each morning, with each person expected to do as much as he or she can to get ready for the day.

Mike Adams, 24, who has a spinal cord injury because of a car accident, has been working hard since he arrived at ECMC's Rehabilitation Unit. The Gasport resident said he was in bad shape initially, unable to get out of bed or even to sit upright.

On Jan. 21, he transferred to the rehabilitation unit.

"At first I hated it," said Adams, whose upper body is supported with a plastic brace. "But now I've got some choices and some chance. I know I won't be doing nothing the rest of my life."

Occupational therapist Craig Weston credits Adams' tenacity for his progress, which includes being able to transfer to his wheelchair and to pull his pants on with a dressing stick.

"He'll be grimacing, but he tolerates his pain and works through it," said Weston, adding that this is an area of medicine where the patient does the work.

"If you want to improve, there's no loafing," said Stanley Kowalczyk, a DeGraff patient who broke three bones in his hip when he tripped over a rug.

"If you've only lifted a water glass for two weeks, you don't have the confidence that you'll get better," said Dr. John Noe, medical director of DeGraff's new $1.3 million unit. "But when you see that a person who was in a wheelchair one week is walking the next, that's encouraging."

Before people are admitted to rehabilitation units, there's a strict screening process that includes the measurement of basic skills. Patients are admitted to the units based on those scores as well as their willingness to work, Noe said.

"They have to participate three or four hours a day," he said. "If they aren't motivated, they do poorly."

In occupational therapy, there are gadgets such as puzzles, locks and keys, pegs to be fitted into holes to challenge fine-motor skills and model kitchens so patients can practice safe cooking techniques.

Physical therapy takes place in large rooms filled with thick pads, parallel bars, stairs, pulleys and other devices to rebuild strength.

At DeGraff, Marla Reimers prodded a woman out of her wheelchair.

"Lean forward toward me," said the therapist. "Try to stand upright, you're leaning to the left. Step forward. Take two steps forward. Then one step back."

This regimen is typical of what many patients go through, and generally they welcome the routine.

"Some of it kind of hurts, but you have to expect that," said Mrs. Hall, who broke her leg while exercising. "They put you through everything."

Burnett agrees that pushing unwilling muscles and doing exercises while in pain is the only way to make gains.

"People are busy from the time they get up until they crash at night," said Noe.

"We get very few complaints that they are bored."