A new ballot line has been established for four Village of Kenmore Republicans whose Conservative Party nominations were voided by the Erie County Board of Elections two weeks ago.

In addition to appearing on the Republican line, Mayor John W. Beaumont and Trustees Sam Cardullo, Bill Crowe and Paul Billoni -- all incumbents -- will appear on a "Team Kenmore" line in the March 19 village election.

A recent lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court alleged the Jan. 22 village caucus at which the Conservative Party nominations were voted was illegal because its chairman was not designated by Joseph F. Kelly, the county Conservative chairman.

Robert E. Davis, chairman of the Town of Tonawanda GOP Committee, called the four Republican incumbents "victims of political infighting within the local Conservative Party."

The subsequent Board of Elections ruling, he said, effectively disenfranchised hundreds of enrolled Conservative voters in the village, "denying them the ability to vote on the Conservative Party ballot."

"That is why we have opened up the Team Kenmore ballot line," Davis said. "The Team Kenmore line will be on Row C, just as the Conservative line has been in past village elections."

Democratic candidates are Michael Kanaley Jr., who is running for mayor, and trustee candidates Marguerite Greco, William Draper and Cheryl Samilio Meyer.

All seats are for four-year terms.