The Buffalo Bills today announced the signing of former Detroit Lions first-round draft choice Reggie Rogers.

Terms of the signing were not released.

Rogers, a 6-foot-6, 284-pound defensive end, was in Buffalo for several days last week, undergoing medical testing.

Rogers' life and football career have been filled with tragedy.

Rogers, 27, was released from Jackson (Mich.) State Prison on Feb. 6 after serving 12 1/2 months of a 16-to-24-month sentence for negligent homicide. Rogers was found guilty of the charge that stemmed from a fatal auto accident in 1988. Rogers' vehicle ran a red light in downtown Pontiac, Mich., on Oct. 20, 1988 and slammed into another vehicle, killing three teen-aged passengers in the other vehicle.

His older brother, Don, an All-America safety at UCLA, played two years with the Cleveland Browns (1984-85). He died suddenly on June 27, 1986, reportedly from a cocaine overdose.

The Lions had made Rogers the seventh pick overall in the 1987 NFL college draft. Buffalo selected Penn State linebacker Shane Conlan with the next choice.

He was the first defensive lineman selected in the 1987 draft.

Rogers' NFL career has spanned only 11 games over the 1987 and 1988 seasons. Rogers played in six games as a rookie in 1987, missing part of the season because he was placed on the non-football illness list because of personal problems. Those problems reportedly dealt with family matters.

Rogers played five games in 1988 before suffering a sprained ankle in the sixth game of the season at San Francisco on Oct. 2. Two and a half weeks later, while he was on injured reserve, Rogers was involved in the fatal auto accident and did not play again.

The Lions did not protect Rogers from Plan B in 1989 because of a broken neck he suffered in the fatal accident. He was released in July of 1989.

The Detroit team said at the time that it was advised by its medical staff that Rogers would not be able to play football again because of his injuries.

Rogers, who is from Sacramento, Calif., was a two-time All-Pacific 10 Conference performer at the University of Washington. He was a consensus All-American as a senior. He began his career as a linebacker and also lettered three seasons on the Huskies basketball team.