Dean Kennedy's speech at the Dunlop dinner was an absolute joke.

Kennedy tried to convince people to believe in the Sabres and came off making numerous excuses for them so far through this listless season.

It's hard to believe in a team which continually finds ways to let you down.

If the Sabres spent as much time in their opponent's zone as they do in hospitals, this team would be dangerous.

It's amazing to me that every other week somebody gets hurt, in many cases the same players.

Hockey is a physical game, but let's be realistic, as a team the Sabres are about as physical as Richard Simmons and his exercise class.

This team has too much dead weight, starting with the front office on down to the players like Ruuttu, Hogue, Puppa and Andreychuk, guys who don't play hard every night.

Defensively, Kennedy, Ledyard, Bodger and Wells seem to let forwards go by them as though they were invisible.

Greg Brown, a young player who supposedly is a good puck handler and body checker, has proven he can't do either.

The Sabres are 80 percent finesse, 10 percent tough and 10 percent heart.

The Boston Bruins are 100 percent bump and grind and 100 percent heart.

The Sabres have been basically the same team for years, but then again so have the Bruins, and this, sports fans, is what separates the pretenders (Sabres) from the contenders (Bruins).

DONALD A. TERESA

Lockport