Performing the marriage ceremony for Korina K. Knight and Thomas J. Scime at 4 p.m. Saturday in New Covenant Tabernacle were the Rev. Robert F. Heisner of Grace Christian Assembly and the Rev. Paul H. Schenck. Mr. and Mrs. Alfred Knight Jr. of Tonawanda are the bride's parents. The bridegroom is the son of Clara Scime of North Tonawanda. A reception was given in American Legion Post 1451 clubhouse before the couple left for a Caribbean cruise. They will live in Town of Tonawanda. An emergency room nurse attendant and receptionist in Kenmore Mercy Hospital, the bride is a Tonawanda High School graduate. The bridegroom, a graduate of Kenmore West High School and Daemen College, is a paramedic with the Town of Tonawanda.