Monopoly was a Parker Brothers game devised in 1936 by an unemployed engineer. It was about money, at a discouraging time when people didn't have any.

I first played the game at a friend's house, and I was so captivated by the fantasy of finance that I couldn't wait to introduce it at my home. I raved about the fun to my parents, but alas, the family budget was too austere to lay out $3.95 for the wonder game.

I ask any survivor of the Great Depression: What did we do when we lacked the price of a luxury? Of course, we devised a substitute.

I collected materials: a firm box cover for the game matrix; I cut up other boxes to form little squares of varying sizes for property deeds and Chance cards.

Quickly, I discovered that making my own Monopoly was a game in itself. I mixed odd paints in the basement to decorate the master board. I tried to duplicate the standard colors: purple for Baltic-Mediterranean, yellow for the Marvin Gardens group, bright red for Kentucky, etc.

I made many trips to the W.T. Grant store at Seneca Street and Cazenovia to study a Monopoly game on display. Gradually, I copied all the names and sketched the graphics.

When it came to fashioning hotels and houses, I learned that a piece of scrap pine wood was soft enough to whittle. Construction took shape.

Play money presented a problem, especially because my sister took to counterfeiting. I discovered that my Uncle Bill, who worked for the New York Central, had some pads for railroad freight shipment records. The paper was distinctive in color and texture -- ideal for money.

I don't remember how many times I remade my game, each effort to remedy some fault. Nor can I estimate how many times we passed "Go," collected $200, went to jail or donated to the Community Chest.

My homemade version of Monopoly was typical of some good things that came out of life in the Depression. We learned to improvise and find fun in our own inventiveness.

Even if life brought few chances in our favor or hotels on the Boardwalk, there was joy in pretending.

GEORGE KUNZ, a retired high school teacher, lives in Snyder.