Erma Pauline Kennedy, 73, a former Silver Creek homemaker, died Thursday (Feb. 21, 1990) at her home in Brooksville, Fla.

Born in Buffalo, Mrs. Kennedy moved to Florida 16 years ago from Silver Creek. While in Western New York, she belonged to the Salem Reform Church of Buffalo. She was also a member of the Silver Creek Women of the Moose Chapter, in which she served as senior regent, college regent and star reporter.

Surviving are her husband, Theodore T. Kennedy Sr.; a son, Theodore T. Kennedy Jr. of Silver Creek; two daughters, Lois E. Gallagher of Kissimmee, Fla. and Audrey L. Anderson of Oceanside, Calif.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren