BIRTHS: TOWN OF AMHERST
BOYS were born to Mr. and Mrs.: Jan.
Gary Snyder, Cheektowaga 18
Daniel Edwards, Lockport 21
David Berndt, Amherst 21
Anthony Pantano, Buffalo 21
Mark Sandlin, Tonawanda 21
Gary Stone, Alden 21
John Maloney, Buffalo 22
Kenneth Helman, Grand Island 22
Thomas Crawford, Tonawanda 22
Michael Teplitsky, Amherst 22
William Gisel Jr., Buffalo 24
Brendan Kilcoyne, Lancaster 24
Robert Yates, Lancaster 24
Alexander Millar, Tonawanda 24
Gary Girardet, Orchard Park 24
Michael Zendano, Tonawanda 24
Robert Harper, Grand Island 25
Mark Christopher, North Tonawanda 25
Waverly Door, Clarence 25
Dennis Smith, Wilson 25
Kelly Chellino, Lockport 27
James Messana, West Seneca 27
Stuart Lucsok, Cheektowaga 27
William Rupert, Pendleton 28
Daniel Egan, Amherst 28
Daniel Sperrazza, Tonawanda 28
Thomas Tiedeman, Amherst 29
Paul Kit, Tonawanda 29
Peter Young, Tonawanda 29
Peter Malyak, Amherst 30
James Prunella, Somerset 30
Bernard Rusiniak, Cheektowaga 31
Frederick Burdick Jr., Kenmore 31
Feb.
Mark Turek, Depew 1
Gerard Schrembs, Tonawanda 1
James Durolek, Depew 1
William Duthe, North Tonawanda 2
GIRLS were born to Mr. and Mrs.: Jan.
James Knab, Buffalo 19
David LaRotonda, Tonawanda 21
Felix Peplowski, Tonawanda 22
Joseph Pettys, Alexander 22
Christopher Florczak, Cheektowaga 22
Martin Gordon, Clarence 23
Jeffrey Brzycki, Amherst 23
Thomas Baker, Newstead 24
David Andrade, Buffalo 25
Patrick Bodkin, Cheektowaga 25
Thomas Mroz Jr., Kenmore 25
Michael Trautman, Darien 25
Daniel Calleri, Kenmore 25
Michael VanDusen, Grand Island 26
Timothy Henesey, Tonawanda 26
Gregory Zafirakis, Amherst 27
Robert Lasky, North Tonawanda 27
William Bryans III, North Tonawanda 28
Donnell Singletary, Buffalo 28
Norman Anderson, Tonawanda 29
Nicholas Gugliuzza, West Seneca 29
Gary Haensly, Lancaster 30
Thomas Caffrey, West Seneca 30
Michael Ellis, Buffalo 30
Laurence Kufel, Lancaster 30
Richard Challgren Jr., Cheektowaga 31
Terry Fronczak, Tonawanda 31
Feb.
Leonard Forti, Buffalo 1
Edward Miller, Lockport 1
Bart Morrison, Amherst 1
Richard Canazzi, Cheektowaga 1
Michael Janes, Attica 1
John Hils, North Tonawanda 2
Allan Zych, Buffalo 2
TWINS were born to Mr. and Mrs.: Jan.
Charles Galante, Buffalo 21
Angelo Arcadipane, Kenmore 22
Share this article