Teams from four schools in Orleans and Niagara counties will compete in an academic decathlon Saturday in the Lyndonville Elementary School auditorium.

Students will compete in mathematics, science, economics, language, literature, social sicence and fine arts, with a Super Quiz oral competition set for 1:15 p.m.

Participants have been given a specific focus in each of the subject areas, and they spend many hours in preparation at their home schools, usually with the help of faculty members. Points are given to determine the individual and team winners in each competition, and medals are awarded.

Decathlon coordinator Kathleen McCarthy of the Orleans-Niagara Board of Cooperative Educational Services said teams from Lyndonville, Albion, Newfane and Niagara-Wheatfield would compete.